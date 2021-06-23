Safaricom Launches Super M-Pesa App with Interesting Mini Apps

From SIM card settings to USSD, Safaricom has come a long way when it comes to money transfer matters. From there, the Telco began this “App movement” with the Safaricom App. Soon after Kenyans resonated well with this, they realized that they need to do more. To deliver this mission, Safaricom has now officially launched the new Super M-Pesa App.

Super M-Pesa App: The Future of Money

In May 2020, the Telco launched the first M-Pesa App and they loved the reception from individuals and more so businesses.

Speaking at the event, CEO Peter Ndegwa notes that those using the Lipa Na M-Pesa functionality are very excited about this.

The new business app will be beneficial for businesses and merchants alike. Over the last few months, at least one million customers have been testing this new app and the feedback they have received has been very beneficial.

Features

Introduction of biometric security: you can unlock the phone with your face or your fingerprint.

You can personalize every transaction with a special message. For example, “Happy Birthday” or “Thank You” or even a gif

For businesses, you can now send money to multiple people at the same time

The app now allows you to send a message like Please Send Me Money to request money

The M-Pesa App now works on offline mode without data

The new app now adds clear and concise statements

You can customise your profile with a photo as well

They have added a mini-apps feature where you can add any app on the new Super App. For instance, the Madaraka express App now lets you pay for and use the Madaraka Express seamlessly

When you download the app, you get 500 MB and 500 Shillings for every 10th Customer that downloads the app

Try it out for yourself and see if it works for you.