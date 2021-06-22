CA Launches App to Report and Fight Cybercrime in Kenya

The Communications Authority (CA) of Kenya has today launched a new app to help fight and report cases of Cybercrime in the country.

The launch of the App is the latest CA’s initiative to deal with the menace of cybercrime. Of late, they have also been undertaking regular awareness among users of ICT services, and vulnerable groups such as children on the risks that abound in the digital space.

CA Cybercrime Fighting App

Since the rise of the COVID-19 pandemic users and businesses are opting for online engagements. This leaves them prone to many online attacks. Here is where the app comes in.

Dubbed The National Kenya Computer Incident Response Team application or KCIRT for short, it will help tackle cybercriminal activities.

Speaking at the launch, the CA Ag said that this app will be the revolution of cybercrime fighting noting all the faults.

“There has been a tremendous rise in cybercrimes. This includes phishing attacks, data breaches, fake news, ransomware, impersonation, false publications. Aside from that there are also cases of incitement, online fraud, cyber bullying and harassment, sextortion, child pornography, child online abuse, amongst others.” says Mercy Wanjau.

CA says the app will facilitate

government agencies

businesses

individuals

As reported Techspace, the app will help users to be able to report cyber security incidences, check and track the resolution status and process of complaints.

The CA expects the massive phone usage in the country to be a stepping stone to the working of this app.