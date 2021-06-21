Despite the troubles that have poured into 2021 from the previous year of horror, the smartphone and tech industry has this year seen some degree of recovery. The midrange price segment has benefitted the most with an array of smartphones launching in the last few months. So, here are some of the best that we would recommend for you to get:

Budget Buddies

Budget smartphones are not meant to be flagship killers but they definitely are designed to hold their ground for your everyday use and at insanely affordable prices. Unfortunately, the market has not seen as many budget smartphones launched as we are used to. The best that would be worth your money though is the Nokia 1.4

Nokia 1.4

IPS LCD 6.52-inch HD (720 x 1600 pixels) display

Android 11 Go Edition

Snapdragon 215 processor

32GB storage, 2GB storage

8MP + 2MP rear cameras, 5MP selfie camera

4000mAh battery

KES 12,499

Midrange Smartphones

Vivo V21

When it comes to Vivo, you can always depend on them when it comes to their midrange smartphones. Despite not having the privilege of testing it, it’s clear that the Vivo V21 continues to borrow a lot from its older siblings like the Vivo V19 and the Vivo 20 both of which surprised us.

AMOLED 6.44-inch 90Hz FHD display

Android 11

MediaTek Octa-core 800U processor

128GB storage, 8GB RAM

64MP+8MP+2MP rear cameras, 44MP OIS selfie camera

4000mAh battery

The device is currently on pre-order and set to launch in the Kenyan market on June 23 2021. The price is not announced although we expect it to cost about KES 40,000 (give or take) based on international pricing.

The design of this device itself could drive you to just empty your wallet to get it but you should understand that the Redmi Note 10 also offers some really decent features to work with.

AMOLED 6.67-inch 120Hz HDR10 FHD display

Android 11

Snapdragon 732G processor

108MP+8MP+5MP+2MP

5,020mAh battery

The phone comes in three different storage/RAM variants with different retail prices. They include:

6GB RAM/64GB storage: Ksh 27,499

6GB RAM/128GB storage: Ksh 29,999

8GB RAM/128GB storage: Ksh 31,899

TECNO Camon 17 Pro

It is rare to see a TECNO device on one of these lists but the reputation can at times preceded the brand. However, the Camon 17 Pro seems to have been designed as a rare “midrange standout” as described on a full-on review from Techweez. So you might want to take a look and check whether it is a smartphone that can be your daily driver.

IPS LCD 6.8-inch FHD display

Android 11

Helio G95 processor

256GB storage 8GB RAM

64MP+8MP+2MP+2MP rear cameras, 48MP selfie camera

5000mAh battery

For KES 30,999, you can get this smartphone in various stores across the country.