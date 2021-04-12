Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 and Note 10 Pro Released in Kenya

A few weeks after their international launch, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 series has been officially released in Kenya. The lineup comes as a successor to the Redmi Note 9 that launched in 2020. The series consists of two of Xiaomi’s latest mid-range smartphones with a compelling set of specifications for consumers.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10

This unit is the cheaper of the two but still packs decent features to classify it as a good competitor in the market.

The smartphone features a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with a centrally placed 13MP hole-punch selfie camera.

Beneath the chassis lies Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 678 processor to power the device alongside 4GB of RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 internal storage. There is also an option to bump the storage up to 512GB via the microSD card slot.

The phone runs on Android 11 and MIUI 12 straight out of the box.

At the back is a quad-camera setup with a 48MP wide camera, an 8MP ultrawide camera, a 2MP depth sensor and a 2MP macro lens.

The device is then powered up by a 5000mAh battery that supports 33W of fast USB Type-C charging.

The Redmi Note 10 is currently retailing at KES 19,499 for the 64GB variant and KES 21,499 for the 128GB model.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro

The Redmi Note 10 Pro comes in with a much superior 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10 certification. This is quite exciting for the mid-range spectrum in Kenya since most smartphones only support a 90Hz refresh rate.

The device is run by a Snapdragon 732G chipset that works alongside 8GB of RAM. The phone is available in both 64GB and 128GB storage variants.

Like its sibling, the phone comes with Android 11 and MIUI 12 out of the box.

For your photography, you will have a quad-camera module with a 108MP main camera, an 8MP ultrawide camera, a 2MP depth sensor and a 5MP macro lens. The screen has a punch-hole cutout that houses the 16MP front-facing camera.

The battery is slightly bigger than that of the Note 10 at 5020mAh with support for 33W charging via the USB-C port. As for the prices, the phone retails at: