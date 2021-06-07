Bolt Introduces Electric Tuk-Tuks, Motorbikes and Bicycles in Kenya

On-demand ride-hailing company Bolt has today introduced its new electric tuk-tuks and bikes on its platform.

According to Bolt, this action comes as part of an initiative aimed at reducing the company carbon footprint while “fulfilling the demand for light, smart and green modes of transport.” The introduction of these new vehicles on the platform is also meant to help evade the fuel price crisis that has seen various ride-hailing companies on the rough end.

“This is a great step towards realizing environmentally conscious ways for people to move around in the city, reduce our ecological footprint, decrease air pollution and increase access to clean transportation modes. We also trust that this is a stride forward to mitigate the impacts of constant fluctuating fuel costs and will stabilize the growth and sustainability of driver earnings and cost of doing business. We believe that the future of urban transport is a network of on-demand services which include electric vehicles, tuk-tuk, bikes and other light vehicles,” said Hillary Miller-Wise, Regional Director, Bolt Africa.

These electric vehicles will initially be used by Bolt Food couriers only as the company looks to expand and include them in the ride-hailing business as well.

This comes a few weeks after the firm launched the Bolt Food delivery service in Kenya in a bid to tap into the food delivery business that has soared especially since the pandemic outbreak.

“We will be making deliveries using the newly launched tuk-tuks and bicycles within Nairobi as we expand into other towns across the country. Our customers will now have more eco-friendly and sustainable options to choose from while still enjoying the same great door-to-door deliveries experience from Bolt Food. We are committed to transforming the food delivery sector in Kenya and we continue to invest in innovative products that enhance quality service delivery and great customer experiences at affordable costs,” said Edgar Kipngetich Kitur, Country Manager, Bolt Food.