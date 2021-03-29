Ride-hailing company Bolt has officially kicked off its food delivery service, Bolt Food, in Nairobi, Kenya.

The service is aimed at giving users access to a huge variety of restaurants and menus right at the tap of a button. This is alongside helping restaurants across the county boost their customer base.

So far, Bolt has over-boarded up to 200 restaurants on the service that is new to the Kenyan market but not internationally. This includes restaurants like KFC, Big Square, Pizza Mojo, Urban Gourmet Burger, Debonairs Pizza, Steers Ohcha Noodle Bar, The Chef House, Wings Kenya Alchemist, Shokudo Japanese, Barista & Co, Mercado, Awash Ethiopian restaurant, Charlie’s Bistro and Bao Box, among many more. Bolt also plans to keep adding more willing food joints to the service.

“Food delivery has been a popular request for quite some time and we are glad to bring this service to the millions of people who are using our platform. The infrastructure and experience we have built up with our ride-hailing business give us a good platform to expand and diversify our services. We have a rich history in disrupting markets and will be applying our experience to our food delivery platform and offer affordable delivery fees, better working conditions for our couriers and you can find our favourite brands selection. We are launching with amazing restaurant promotions and free delivery” said Bolt Food Country Manager, Edgar Kipngetich Kitur.

To order food, the users need to download the Bolt Food application to their smartphone. One can then pick a restaurant in the app, see its menu and select the foods they wish. Before confirming the order, you will see the cost of your shopping basket and the approximate delivery time. You can then select your preferred means of payment and a receipt will be sent to your email address.

It will be interesting to see how the service fares alongside its rivals in the Kenyan market like Uber Eats.

The service also comes shortly after Bolt also launched its new ‘green’ service. This consists of cars that are electric and hybrid now having their own category on the platform. The move was made by the firm as an effort to reduce its carbon footprint in the country, as the world continues to fight climate change.