Canon To Launch New EOS R3 Mirrorless Camera in Kenya

Canon is set to launch its upcoming EOS R3 mirrorless camera that will be making its way in the Kenyan market. This confirmation comes shortly after the camera manufacturer announced the R3’s initial development phase. The announcement then came alongside a number of features that will be coming packed in the DSLR.

According to Canon, the EOS R3 has been designed to bring in “next-level performance and image quality advantages” for sports, wildlife and new photographers.

Pin-sharp Focus on Fast-moving Objects

The camera is set to offer professionals the ability to maintain peak focus while capturing moving objects even when shooting RAW at 30fps (frames per second). This is thanks to Canon’s Pixel CMOS AF technology that is also found in other cameras like the EOS R5 and R6. This feature will be especially important for photographers who shoot motorsports with the ability to track racing cars and motorbikes easily. And when light conditions get tough, the camera can focus in extreme darkness at light levels -7EV or lower.

4K and RAW Recording

We know how much high-quality capabilities is a must from modern professionals and the EOS R3 is expected to give that easily. This is thanks to a brand-new back-illuminated stacked CMOS sensor working alongside Canon’s high-performance DIGIC X image processor.

With this, the DSLR will be able to capture RAW files at a staggering 30fps with full Autofocus tracking.

Withstanding Tough Conditions

Canon adds that the EOS R3 has also been designed to be sturdy enough in order to withstand the rigours of day-to-day professional use. The camera’s chassis is made of magnesium alloy featuring dust and water resistance to the same level as Canon’s iconic EOS-1D X series.

Photographers will also be slot two cards in the camera allowing image files to be written to SD or CFexpress memory cards. Moreover, the DSLR is powered by an LP-E19 battery that Canon promises will offer more than enough time on a daily basis. This battery choice will also enable them to use and share batteries between cameras that they may already have in their bag.

“The camera will also offer a choice of controls with both multi-controller and smart controller – for completely intuitive operation. Offering three customisable dials on the body, plus a Lens Control ring on each RF Mount lens, this allows shutter speed, aperture, ISO, and exposure compensation all to be easily adjusted while the camera is at the photographer’s eye. The EOS R3 is also equipped with a Vari-Angle screen letting professionals compose easily from creative perspectives.”

Connectivity

The camera also packs a built-in Wired LAN socket and 5GHz Wifi allowing you to send images to computers and mobile devices efficiently. The R3 is also compatible with the Canon Mobile File Transfer app that lets you control it remotely. What’s more, the EOS R3 will feature a new accessory shoe that provides data communication and power for new accessories when attached to the camera.