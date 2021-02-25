Today’s content creators and consumers are looking for the best quality out there. Thus, Canon today announces the EOS M50 Mark II, the successor to the EOS M50.

If it’s anything to go by, in comparison to the first M50, this could possibly be the next best thing when it comes to content creation. If you don’t fully resonate with my views here, watch the review and see for yourself.

Now that the Mark II is here, let’s check out some of its features.

EOS M50 Mark II – Key Features:

24.1MP APS-C sensor for stunning images and Full HD video

4K UHD 24p and HD 120p for slow-motion video

Capture vertical videos to post directly to social channels

WiFi and Bluetooth Capability

Clean HDMI output for direct live streaming from YouTube

Versatile Vari-Angle touchscreen display for multiple shooting options

A 3.5mm microphone input for professional sound quality

Lens Compatability to match all perspectives and styles

This is a small, yet powerful mirrorless camera. The EOS M50 Mark II makes the entire process from shooting to uploading content easier. One main thing stands out with this camera:

Made for Content Creators

The verticle capabilities of the camera let you capture

High-quality photos for Instagram reels

Verticle video to share on TikTok

Live stream to YouTube with its clean HDMI output

Canon’s EOS Webcam Utility Software lets you also casually stream on Twitch. You might also resort to having quality video chats with friends and family is all possible.

Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity allows control from a mobile device. It also lets you directly upload images and movies to social media channels, ensuring they never miss a beat.

With the built-in microphone import, this portable camera can be carried around or even mounted onto a gimbal

All this, not to mention the camera’s speed with the 24.1-megapixel APS-C sensor. The Intelligent Auto modes and Eye Detection also gives content creators the edge when it comes to photography.

Amine Djouahra, Sales and Marketing Director at Canon Central and North Africa added: “Perfect for vloggers, bloggers and influencers, the Canon EOS M50 Mark II is the ideal choice for content creators requiring stunning image quality, smart features and to live stream to an on-line audience in real-time.”

The Canon EOS M50 Mark II will be available from the end of April 2021.