Twitter Looks To Add New Ways To React To Tweets

Twitter seems on a roll with a bunch of new features recently. For example the rollout of larger pictures, the audio-based Spaces feature, tests of a tip jar feature and rumours of a premium subscription. The company is now looking at ways they can better your Twitter experience by adding ways to react to tweets.

Twitter: New Ways To React To Tweets

As noted by app researcher, Jane Manchun Wong, Twitter is looking to make your experience a little bit more defined. In the tweet below, Jane shows some of the ideas the social media giant is looking to implement.

Twitter is working on Tweet Reactions view: “Likes”, “Cheer”, “Hmm”, “Sad”, “Haha” The icons for the Cheer and Sad reactions are WIP and shown as the generic heart one at the moment https://t.co/ZCBhH8z7JR pic.twitter.com/dGqq1CzIis — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) May 28, 2021

As you can see, they kind of resemble Facebook reactions but with their own difference. They add a thinking emoji and a cheers emoji to the mix. There’s no angry emoji and I assume it’s because Twitter already has so much hate, no need to add that.

Twitter has been toying around with the idea seeing as they did a survey a while back showing users would actually prefer reactions. We are not too sure when this will finally come to us but I personally would not mind it either.

I’m not sure what the problem is just having a regular like button but power to the people who want to overly express themselves.