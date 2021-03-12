Twitter Spaces Set To Launch To All Users Globally Within A Month

Twitter is looking to make its recently launched live audio feature available to all users across the globe by April. This was revealed by a spokesperson for the micro-blogging site that has been busy bringing new features in the last few months.

Twitter Spaces is now looking to compete with iOS-based Clubhouse that rose to popularity after appearances from tech moguls like Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg. However, it has been known for a while that Clubhouse is trying to extend its camp to Android.

Meanwhile, Spaces that had been under testing for some months has been launching widely to a number of countries but not everyone has it yet.

In March, Twitter started rolling out Spaces for Android users but those are limited as they cannot host chat rooms. The social network was quick enough though to address the issue and assure users that the limitations will be gotten rid of soon.

“We’re expanding to give more people a chance to join Spaces and listen in! Rolling out over the next few days, people with Android will now be able to join, listen, and speak in conversations over Spaces,” Twitter has said in a statement. Twitter first confirmed that it was working on getting the feature to Android users via a tweet in late January.

Twitter executives have insisted that the feature is still in its early days while adding that the company’s first priority was building out moderation. This, according to Twitter, is the reason why they are taking a cautious approach to bringing out features like recording chats as well as monetisation.