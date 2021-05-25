Bolt Joins List Of Services Who Have Recently Increased Their Prices

Bolt has today announced its decision to raise its prices across all cities in Kenya. This is in response to the increased cost of fuel in the country.

According to the ride-hailing firm, this will result in a matching increment in the Per Km rates for Bolt rides by an average of KES 2 for each Km completed on-trip. Bolt previously Charged KES 25 a kilometre on its budget ride category dubbed Lite. So, these new adjustments will see the prices go to KES 26.90 per Km in Nairobi.

Every city where Bolt currently operates across the country will see these changes executed. However, the rates are expected to vary from town to town in accordance with the ERC (Energy Regulatory Commission) guidelines on fuel prices per city.

“Bolt is a responsible brand that is always trying to do what is best for both drivers and passengers. We acknowledge the huge financial burden on the customers and drivers with respect to the increased fuel prices in the country. We also remain cognizant that we form part of an ecosystem where every part is as important as the other. Our pricing has always been informed by market forces and driver earnings. We trust that our evaluation on fluctuating fuel costs and the action to mitigate the impact, will stabilize the growth and sustainability of driver earnings and cost of doing business,” said Micah Kenneth, Regional Manager, Bolt East Africa.

“The Base category will now attract an addition of KES 2.10 per kilometre in Nairobi and KES 1.70 per kilometre in Mombasa, while riders in the economy (Lite) category will now pay an additional KES 1.50 per kilometre in Nakuru and Kisumu towns,” the firm added.

Additionally, Boda Boda and TukTuk services under the firm will attract an increase in ride fares. Mombasa, for instance, will see a KES 0.60 increment per Km. Nairobi will see KES 0.80 per Km, Nakuru KES 0.70 per Km and KES 0.60 per Km in both Kisumu and Eldoret.