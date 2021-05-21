WhatsApp To Soon Let Users Transfer Chats To Different Phone Numbers

WhatsApp has been reported to be working on a potential chat history migration feature between users’ current and a new phone number. This is expected to help WhatsApp maintain mobile even with the growing competition from the likes of Telegram and Signal.

This was initially spotted by WABetaInfo, reporting that the messaging service could soon allow users to have this feature.

As it stands, users of the app are allowed to restore a backup of their Whatsapp chats but only through the same number and operating system as the older device. Other than the number change, the app is also said to be testing chat migration from Android to iOS, a feature that many would assume already exists.

A screenshot shared by WABetaInfo shows an option to transfer chats to a different phone number. It goes on to show that users will likely not be able to migrate chat history at any time. This process will perhaps be possible when one links a new Android device to the WhatsApp account.

The feature will definitely be welcome s many users can attest to the hectic experience of trying to switch numbers. This could help users seamlessly pick up where they left off in terms of chats with specific chats and group contacts without losing the data.

The app will also allow migration of media files to the alternate phone number which could be as huge for users who need them for future reference.

According to WABetaInfo, the feature is currently in works for both Android and iOS devices. So, we should expect this to roll out via an upcoming update.