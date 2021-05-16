Yesterday was a rather intriguing day for the guys over at Telegram and WhatsApp as the company’s social media managers took to Twitter to sort out their ‘Privacy’ differences.

For a little backstory, WhatsApp has recently been the subject of privacy concerns since their partnership with Facebook. Since then users have been sceptical about the platform and resorted to looking for different forms of communication.

Despite WhatsApp’s numbers still growing, Telegram and Signal have recorded large download numbers and a lot of users are moving ship. Nevertheless, all this deep-seated anger must be let out somehow.

WhatsApp Vs Telegram: The Privacy Feud Continues

The battle started at around 4 PM Nairobi time with Telegram posting this on their account. The image suggests that WhatsApp is the trashcan and carrying the garbage that is Facebook.

WhatsApp woke up and chose violence too, disregarding the high road completely. They attacked Telegram suggesting that end to end encryption on Telegram is not set in default.

Telegram admin: "…and what people dont know is we’re not end-to-end encrypted by default" pic.twitter.com/yac1iSMc27 — WhatsApp (@WhatsApp) May 14, 2021

Fortunately or unfortunately, Telegram was not done.

.@WhatsApp Our users know how things work, and have the open source apps to PROVE it. You… talk to the screenshot 🤚 it says you’re lying. pic.twitter.com/aSUotBGWh0 — Telegram Messenger (@telegram) May 15, 2021

After this, it seems like WhatsApp went quiet as they did not reply again. But Telegram was not. They were adamant to make a statement and stayed up to reply to almost all the tweets regarding the situation. They are too many to look into but here are a few good ones.

My best guess is that their reply will be likely pulled down as soon as the FB lawyers wake up on Monday. 🥸 — Telegram Messenger (@telegram) May 15, 2021

That's never stopped Van Helsing. — Telegram Messenger (@telegram) May 15, 2021

Looks like they will never stop!

I'm literally incapable of stopping. I never installed brakes. — Telegram Messenger (@telegram) May 15, 2021

If that was not enough, Signal joined in the fight as well.

Signal Vs WhatsApp

Signal has been making huge moves too with over 50 million downloads this year alone and is still turning a lot of heads. The platform prides itself on total privacy and end-to-end encryption and is almost obvious the best option for everyone looking for safety.

So when WhatsApp tries to join that club, they must defend their honour.

*checks calendar. pours coffee.* Today’s a great day to switch to privacy. https://t.co/1fIvUmpPJr — Signal (@signalapp) May 15, 2021

WhatsApp had a feeling they could make users happy by saying this but it only made other platforms happier to intervene. Telegram wins the Social Media competition hands down.

However, this tweet simply sums it all up on who really wins this privacy competition.