Despite its clear dominance in the Kenyan market, Safaricom is definitely not backing down from extending its boundaries even further in the digital payments space. The telco teamed up with Huawei Kenya to develop a new service dubbed Scan to Order, which is currently in a pilot phase in Nairobi.

From the name (‘Scan and Order’ or ‘Scan to Order’), one can tell how the service is meant to work. Huawei Kenya, which is in charge of development, built a platform that integrates an outlet’s digital menu and point of sale terminal with Safaricom’s Lipa an M-PESA system. This then allows users to seamlessly place orders at outlets of their choice. This is especially important during these times riddled by the COVID-19 pandemic when minimal contact between persons is recommended.

All users will be required to do is scan a QR code which can be found on the tables at the outlet where, traditionally, menu leaflets would be placed.

Subscribers will be able to scan directly via a smartphone’s camera app, for smartphones with such functionality or any QR code scanner downloaded on the Google Play Store.

Clicking the link revealed takes one to the outlet’s digital menu from where one can select the food or drink they wish to order. They then proceed to checkout the same. At checkout, they can pay themselves or key in the number of another person who will pay. Once this happens, the kitchen or bar gets the order and starts preparing the food/drink.

The service is currently live but only on a trial basis at Pete’s Coffee, Nyangumi Road (at The Arch Place). Safaricom says that it has plans to expand the service to several other eateries and bars within the city in the coming weeks.