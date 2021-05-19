Google Photos To Get A New Locked Folder For Your Private Photos

Google plans to introduce a new feature on Google Photos that lets you hide specific pictures so they won’t show up in your photo feed or in other apps. The feature, dubbed Locked Folder, will help users safely store whatever sensitive pictures they’d rather not share behind a password.

The firm announced this in its I/O presentation using the example of parents trying to keep a puppy purchase secret from their kids. However, the feature should also be useful for any sensitive images that you don’t want others seeing whenever they have your phone.

According to Google, this feature will initially roll out on Pixel smartphones and will be coming to more Android phones “throughout the year.” This future won’t be new to everyone as it has been made available through third-party apps already. Many Samsung users already have access to a Secure Folder feature included on some Galaxy phones.

The app will also be introducing more controls for its Memories feature. Starting today, you can rename a trip highlight, or remove it. Coming soon, you’ll be able to remove a single photo from a Memory, remove Best of Month Memories, and rename or remove Memories based on the moments you celebrate.

Starting later this year, Google Photos will highlight little patterns it finds in a set of three or more photos that share things like shape or colour. You’ll find these in Memories, and it’s unsurprisingly using machine learning.

Later this year, you’ll also see new types of Memories of the moments you celebrate, whatever those may be: Diwali, Lunar New Year, Hanukkah, or something else.

These Memories will show up while you scroll through your photo grid, along with new Best of Month Memories and trip highlights.