If you’re a tech enthusiast, most notably leaning towards the computer side, you know how good the iMacs can be and when a new one is launched you want to watch all the reviews. If you aren’t and you still want to know what all the craze is about, here are some of the best iMac M1 reviews to watch today. So get your snacks, favourite headphones, sit back, relax and watch the best of the best impressions of this new device.

iMac M1 Reviews To Watch

Well, first off we start off with some of the best unboxing videos. That goes to iJustine and UrAverageConsumer. Aside from their crisp quality videos, you also get to enjoy the full unboxing experience. You know everything that’s going to happen as soon as you set eyes on the iMac for the first time.

Kudos to Justine who got to unbox all the colours of the new iMac! I mean there’s really no better unboxing experience than that.

Next up we move to those that bring you closer to home with your device. The ones that show you what it would mean to have the iMac as your daily driver. The excitement in Krystal’s voice just makes it feel like you are the one receiving it.

I also like Tyler Stalman’s videos because he shows you the device and how it would work for filmmakers and photographers. Now this may not be a big group but they are heavy users and so if it works well for them then it will probably work well for you too.

After this, we watch reviews from those that get their hands dirty and really debunk the whole iMac M1 ecosystem. Here is where the likes of MKBHD, Dave 2D and Safwaan take the cake.

After watching these I’m sure you will get a pretty good gist of what’s to come should you ever make the decision of buying one of these.