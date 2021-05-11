Harley-Davidson Launches a Fully Electric Motorcycle Division

Popular luxury motorcycle company Harley-Davidson has announced its entrance into the electric motorcycle business with the launch of a new brand. Harley-Davidson’s new brand is known as LivewWire, named after the company’s first electric motorbike, that was unveiled in 2019.

The first LiveWire branded motorcycle is scheduled to launch on July 8, 2021, and to premiere at the International Motorcycle Show on July 9, 2021.

“One of the six pillars of The Hardwire Strategy is to lead in electric – by launching LiveWire as an all-electric brand, we are seizing the opportunity to lead and define the market in EV. With the mission to be the most desirable electric motorcycle brand in the world, LiveWire will pioneer the future of motorcycling, for the pursuit of urban adventure and beyond. LiveWire also plans to innovate and develop technology that will be applicable to Harley-Davidson electric motorcycles in the future,” said Jochen Zeitz, chairman, president and CEO of Harley-Davidson.

The company describes the new brand, LiveWire, as more than a motorcycle. As per the press release, “LiveWire plans to redefine electric, delivering the best experience for the urban rider, with personality and soul. LiveWire creates a unique connection between rider and vehicle.” – Whatever that means.

If you are wondering why Harley-Davidson had to create a whole brand from its first electric motorcycle, speculation has it that the company wanted to maintain ts brand heritage as of now and not anger its massive loyal customer base that would see a Harley-Davidson electric motorcycle as a stray from the company’s heritage.

The LiveWire brand will have its own models and showrooms, the first of which will be in California, U.S. It will be separate from Harley-Davidson in a lot of ways, but the two will share some technology as well as manufacturing footprint and supply chain. Interestingly though, the brand doe hint at launching in Africa, through their website but we have no solid confirmation on that.