Today, Amazon Web Services (AWS), an Amazon.com company, together with the government’s Ajira Digital program and getINNOtized announced the launch of AWS re/Start youth cloud skills training program in Kenya.

Amazon and Ajira re/Start Cloud Skills Training Program

This is the first cohort of 50 learners. It is part of the AWS effort to provide 29 million people around the world with access to free cloud computing training. Their goal is to do this by 2025 through various AWS-designed programs including AWS re/Start.

The program is a joint effort between three parties:

AWS Ajira Digital, a Kenyan government initiative driven by the Ministry of ICT, Innovations and Youth Affairs getINNOtized, a tech company with roots in Germany driven by creating social impact in Africa.

The AWS re/Start will help Kenyan youth build cloud computing skills. It will also connect participants with employment opportunities at local employers.

What is the re/Start Program?

It is a free, full-time 12-week program designed to support people who are unemployed or underemployed. It also encompasses those who have little technology experience, for careers in cloud computing.

The training will provide participants with new cloud computing skills, career, and resume coaching, and interview opportunities with local employers. Learners will build a variety of technical skills such as

programming

networking

security

relational databases through real-world scenario-based learning, hands-on labs, and coursework.

The AWS re/Start program aims to train 100 learners by end of 2021, and 400 learners in 2022. Through Ajira Digital, the program has a national reach and learners can access Ajira centers country-wide.

What Next After You Finish?

The program also prepares and covers the cost for participants to take the AWS Certification Cloud Practitioner exam. This will validate their cloud skills with an industry-recognized credential.

On completion of the program, individuals will be able to apply for entry-level cloud roles in

Cloud operations Site reliability Infrastructure support Technical adjacent business support functions.

By the end of the course, graduates gain hard skills, soft skills, and earn their AWS Certified Cloud Practitioner Certification.

The Ajira and Amazon Training program launch is part of AWS re/Start’s new entry into Africa. The program launched its first Africa cohorts in October of last year in South Africa and has since added additional cohorts in Ghana and Nigeria. The wider objective of the program is to enroll more than 1,000 learners in 2021 across 10 countries in Africa.

To learn more about the AWS re/Start program and additional free training provided by AWS, visit the official website.