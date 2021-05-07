Google Ups It’s Security Suggesting A Future With No Passwords

The fight against cyber threats and crimes is almost always encapsulated on how strong your password is. Google, is trying to make you depend less on passwords and more on different steps of verification. For the longest time, this has just been an option you can choose to use or not. But not any more.

Google Security: The Passwords Agenda

In a blogpost, the company announced that they would be introducing 2-factor authentication or 2 step verification automatically to all users.

“Today we ask people who have enrolled in two-step verification (2SV) to confirm it’s really them. This is with a simple tap via a Google prompt on their phone whenever they sign in. Soon we’ll start automatically enrolling users in 2SV. To get this feature in future, check the status of your account in our Security Checkup. Using their mobile device to sign in gives people a safer and more secure authentication experience than passwords alone. ~ Google

What Else Is Up Their Sleeve?

Google is also building advanced security technologies into devices to make this multi-factor authentication seamless. This in turn may even be more secure than a password. For example, they are working on security keys directly into Android devices.

They have also launched Google Smart Lock apps for iOS. This means now people can use their phones as their secondary form of authentication.

One day, we hope stolen passwords will be a thing of the past, because passwords will be a thing of the past. On World Password Day, we’re providing a sneak peek at how we are creating a future where one day you won’t need a password at all.