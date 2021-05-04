Paid Spaces Are Coming To Twitter Among Other Features

Twitter seems to be one of the social networks that are really serious with the live chat room features set to be huge competitors to the popular Clubhouse. Months after the launch of Spaces, Twitter is now bringing in more features set to make the platform convenient and a way for users to earn money as well.

The social network announced this week that it is working on “Ticketed Spaces”. This will be a method designed for hosts to charge anyone that wishes to join their live chat rooms.

“We’re working on a way for hosts to be rewarded for the experiences they create and for listeners to have exclusive access to the convos they care about most. soon, we’ll test ticketed Spaces with a small group where hosts can set ticket prices and quantity,” the company confirmed via a Twitter thread.

This latest announcement definitely assures everyone about Twitter’s intentions to bring in premium features meat for those who can pay. The same company was reported to be working on a new feature that lets content creators and influencers monetise the content on their timelines.

Other than the monetisation of Spaces, Twitter also announced other new features including the ability to co-host, schedule live chat sessions and improved captions.

600 or More Followers

Of course, the main highlight was that users with 600 or more followers will now be able to host Spaces. The company stated that it landed on the 600 followers number after feedback from readers and what it’s learned since introducing Spaces.

“These accounts are likely to have a good experience hosting live conversations because of their existing audience,” the company said in a blog post announcing the changes. “Before bringing the ability to create a Space to everyone, we’re focused on learning more, making it easier to discover Spaces, and helping people enjoy them with a great audience.”