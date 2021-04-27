Twitter Is Working On A Way For You To Tip Tweeps

Twitter is reportedly planning to introduce a new feature that allows creators and influencers to monetise their content. This is after months of experimenting with the feature.

Dubbed ‘Tip Jar’, the feature is set to be integrated with several payment services. This includes Patreon, PayPal, Venmo and Cashapp that will be connected to the user’s profiles. A similar feature is also expected to be made available for Twitter’s audio-only Spaces platform.

Once it’s tappen on, the feature is indicated by a Tip Jar icon that allows users to have content exclusively for people who pay for it. This has been seen with various other sites.

The micro-blogging had been trying out various features meat to encourage creators in bringing influential content so they might earn from it. The recent features include newsletters and Super Follows.

The feature is yet to be made official and it is also not clear who will be allowed to put the Tip Jar button on their profile and Spaces, However, it is speculated that users will need to have a certain number of followers in order to use the feature.

This comes shortly after the site updated its mobile app to support high-resolution images.

For the longest time, Twitter’s web app has been supporting higher-resolution images (at up to 4096 x 4096 resolution). However, the mobile apps had been limited to just half that, with a maximum resolution of 2048 x 2048. But finally, starting today, Twitter is finally letting all users tweet and view pictures in 4K on iOS and Android devices.