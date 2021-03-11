Images Shared On Twitter Suck, But That’s About To Change

Twitter announced its plans to improve how its mobile app handles photos on Android and iOS. The new feature, which is currently under limited test, is set to bring changes to both the tweet composer and image upload quality.

The composer will now display a more representative view of an image you plan to share before uploading. This means the image will not be automatically adjusted by getting cropped and will be uploaded exactly as it was originally.

The second improvement is a small tweak that will let you see and view 4K pictures on Android and iOS. This move is a step up from the compressed images that users can share now. Presumably, it could also help photography enthusiasts share their work more accurately.

In a thread of tweets, the company announced this saying:

“Sometimes it’s better said with a picture or a video. Over the next few weeks, we’ll be testing some ways to improve how you can share and view media on Twitter. Now testing on Android and iOS: when you Tweet a single image, how the image appears in the Tweet composer is how it will look on the timeline –– bigger and better. Have a collection of higher-res photos waiting to be shared? We’re testing ways for you to upload and view 4K images on Android and iOS. If you’re in the test, update your high-quality image preferences in “Data usage” settings to get started.”

This development comes shortly after the site had also started supporting high-quality GIFs on Android. However, users have to ensure that the image is initially of high quality before uploading.