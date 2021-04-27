Here’s How To Open A Docx File On Your Smartphone or Desktop

In today’s article, we take a look at how to open a Docx file either on your smartphone or on your desktop. But first, let’s try and understand what a Docx file is.

What Is A Docx File?

A DOCX file is a Microsoft Word document that typically contains text. DOCX is the newer version of DOC, the original official Microsoft Word file format. They are both opened using Microsoft Word, though alternate software programs open them as well. A DOCX is a convenient XML format, making it incredibly popular.

How To Open

There are a couple of desktop and smartphone apps you can use to open Docx files. First, of course, would be Microsoft Word. This is the official DocX app and should open any you try to open it with.

The app is available for both PC and smartphones on the Google play store and Apple App Store. All you need to do is

download the app to your device Create an account if necessary Download the file in question Click on the file and open it with Microsoft Word

Another platform you can use is Google docs. On your smartphone, you can download the docs app from either store and follow similar procedures as above to open it.

On PC it’s on an online basis. Say you download the document from an email, you can click the document and it should lead you to Google Docs. There are other apps like Docx reader and WPS Office which will do the same so the choice is really yours.