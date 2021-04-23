Toyota Kenya Launches New Budget Compact Crossover, Urban Cruiser

Toyota Kenya has been on a roll pushing one new model of car after the other. Just the other day, the company launched the Toyota Corolla Cross, a new compact crossover and in the same space albeit at different price points, Toyota has now introduced the Urban Cruiser.

If at first, the car looks familiar, that’s because it’s a rebadged Suzuki Vitara Brezza which was launched earlier this year. The Toyota Urban Cruiser has a 1500cc petrol engine that puts out 103 brake horsepower and 138nm of torque at 4400rpm. Other features of the vehicle include:

Power steering

ABS

Driver and passenger airbag

Automatic AC

Cruise control

Front and rear power windows

Fog lights

LED headlights, taillights and daytime running lights

Android Auto and Apple CarPlay infotainment system with voice control and local maps

Keyless entry

Cooled glove box

Reverse camera

The vehicle price starts at KES 2.7Mn inclusive of VAT which is really an attractive price but slightly more expensive than the same car with a Suzuki badge.

According to Toyota, the need for brand new affordable cars has been on the rise. The company says that despite the pandemic, sales for personal cars have gone up 4%. “The Urban Cruiser, embodies Toyota’s quality, durability, and reliability promise, with the vehicle designed for customers looking for SUV comfort,” said Toyota Kenya Managing Director, Arvinder Reel.

The car will be available at all Toyota Keya outlets across the country, with financing options from various banks and a 3 year/100,000km warranty (whichever comes first) for every purchase. Here’s a video review of the car: