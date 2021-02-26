Mid-Size Crossover Suzuki Vitara Brezza Launched in Kenya Starting at 2.6Mn

Toyota has today announced an addition to the sale of Suzukis Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV) car segment, the Suzuki Vitara Brezza. With fuel prices going up, Toyota is looking to bring a fuel-efficient vehicle to the market that’s great for city driving.

Suzuki Vitara Brezza

Here are some of its main features:

1.5L 4 Cylinder Petrol Engine, 77K/W (KiloWatts) and 138 N m (Newton Metres)

16″ Wheels

LED Lights

Cloth Textured seats

7″ Touch screen Infotainment Center with Apple car play and Android Auto

Auto Lighting, Rain-sensing wipers, Climate control and Reverse camera

12 Volt output and USB Port

Keyless Entry and Push-button start

2 Tone exterior colour options

The Brezza comes with a unique front grille, alloy wheels, and floating roof design. The car also comes with rear parking sensors, dual front airbags, Child Seat Restraint System, Anti-lock Braking System (ABS), and Electronic Brake Distribution (EBD) as standard on all variants.

What To Expect

“The Vitara Brezza comes at a time when consumers are keen on acquiring affordable vehicles that are fuel-efficient. Especially after the COVID-19 pandemic that is seeing fuel prices go high,” said Jagruti Joshi, Suzuki at Toyota Kenya Brand Manager while speaking at the launch.

Jagruti Joshi adds that customers who purchase the Vitara Brezza will enjoy Toyota Kenya’s quality first-class service. All this, at low maintenance, cost from the after-sales facilities nationally at Toyota branches and dealers.

In addition, customers will also get a 3-year warranty or 100,000km. The Suzuki Vitara Brezza will retail at KES 2,677,000. Here’s a quick look at what you should expect: