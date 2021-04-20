Apple took to the stage in its first event for 2021 to unveil the net generation of its iPad Pro. Like the recently launched MacBook Air and MacBook Pro, the main upgrades with this iPad Pro are beneath the chassis.

The device will be the first of its kind to feature the new M1 processor. This is the same chip that powers the MacBook Air, MacBook Pro and Mac Mini. According to Apple, this will deliver “a big jump in performance” over its predecessor. The graphics performance is over 1,500 times faster as told by the company. Apple also adds that users can expect all-day battery life from the device similar to what the M1 MacBooks offer.

The iPad Pro will have various connectivity options including Thunderbolt and 5G connectivity. Gamers will also be able to connect the DualSense controller as well as the Xbox Series X controller with haptic feedback.

Cameras

The company also says the iPad Pro features an improved ISP and LIDAR scanner that captures “incredible details” in low-light conditions. There’s also a TrueDepth camera system on the front of the device, which allows users to unlock it with facial recognition. The system includes a new 12MP ultra-wide camera. The software packs a new feature called Center Stage. This allows the camera to track moving subjects during video calls and adjust the frame accordingly.

Display

The 12.9-inch model also features a new Mini-LED screen, the Liquid Retina XDR, which Apple says deliver “XDR-level brightness.”

“Engineered with a new cutting-edge mini-LED design that uses over 10,000 LEDs across the entire back of the display, the Liquid Retina XDR display features up to 1000 nits of full-screen brightness, 1600 nits of peak brightness, and a phenomenal 1 million-to-1 contrast ratio to enhance creative workflows,” Apple says.