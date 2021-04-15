How To Check The KCPE 2021 Results and Download Results Slip

Due to the pandemic, the 2021 KCPE examinations were delayed by a few months. The KCPE started on March 22 and ended on March 24 and it looks like today is the day of Reckoning as we expect the results anytime now.

BREAKING: KCPE results to be announced today by Education CS Prof George Magoha pic.twitter.com/nEmvSR7AFu — The African Voice (@teddyeugene) April 15, 2021

About 1,181,725 candidates sat the exam, meaning many students and parents will be looking out for the results.

So here’s how to check for the results.

How To Check KCPE 2021 Results

As we all know, there’s always just one way to check for exam results in Kenya. Thats solely via SMS.

With that regard, students who sat for the exams can check their results by sending their index numbers to 20076. For example:

401184002 and send to 20076. The SMS is not free. It will cost KES 25. It will take a couple of minutes but you will receive the results within the hour.

The marking involved both electronic and manual marking engaging the services of over 7,000 examiners.

As for what next, the PS for Early Learning and Basic Education Dr Julius Jwan says,

The candidates will join Form One later in July 2021. On the school calendar, I am leaping forward and hoping that since it looks like the COVID-19 pandemic curve is starting to flatten, there may be no need, for now, to summon education stakeholders to look afresh at the timetable.

Until then,

*George Magoha set to release KCPE results* Johnnie index number yako ni? pic.twitter.com/pCYpUaRCxz — Mali Safii ✍️ (@1st_mannn) April 15, 2021

School Headmasters will collect the results from the sub-county education offices for the candidates to finally collect them in the education centres.

However, you can also access to the KCPE results portal from this link.