Facebook Begins Testing A New Video Speed Dating App, Sparked

Facebook has begun experimenting on a new video speed-dating app called Sparked. The app, which currently requires a Facebook account, is developed by the company’s NPE team. This is Facebook’s in-house group that works on experimental apps.

The app’s webpage describes it as “video dating with kind people.” It goes further to promise no public profiles, no swiping, no DMs and that it’s free to use. As it seems, the app will cycle people through speed video dates that last four minutes.

It is not clear how many video dates a person will go on per event. But the app says that it “you both have a great time” daters will then be selected for a longer 10-minutes second date. After that, it is up to the users to decide whether to exchange contact information or not. In fact, Sparked suggests that the pair stay in touch through either Instagram, iMessage or email.

These speed dates take place in these so-called events that users can choose which one to attend. However, the initial stage to get these events relies on recommendations by Facebook.

This does sound like a good idea especially in a world that has been completely shaken up by the COVID-19 pandemic. Simply because we are all under lockdown doesn’t mean that meeting new people is impossible and modern tech is making sure that becomes easier than ever.

Facebook Sparked is currently available only through its website. An iOS or Android app isn’t available yet. Since this is part of Facebook’s experimental project, it may or may not launch officially.