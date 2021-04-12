iPhone 12 Lineup Dominates Global Smartphone Sales

Apple seems to have gone back to the old days of dominating global sales with the iPhone 12 emerging as the best-selling smartphone globally in January 2021. This was reported by market research firm Counterpoint that says the iPhone 12 alongside the Pro and Pro Max models accounted for 71% of Apple’s smartphone sales for the month.

The flagship lineup was launched in October 2020 and there is no doubt that it’s been one of the most impressive releases. The four smartphone models come with 5G support, updated designs and a huge range of choices when it comes to specs.

According to Counterpoint, Apple pretty much took over the ranking lists grabbing as many as six places in January. The list was led by the regular iPhone 12 followed by the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max.

Even the iPhone 11

Surprisingly, the iPhone 12 series was closely followed by the iPhone 11 that came as the fourth most-selling smartphone. This report follows a February claim stating that the iPhone 11 was the most shipped smartphone in 2020 with over 64.8 million units shipped worldwide. So it is easy to see why that success would spill over to the beginning of 2021.

The iPhone SE 2020 also got a notable mention on the ranks alongside the iPhone 12 mini that is often considered as the least exciting among its four siblings.

After the dominating series was Xiaomi’s Redmi 9A and Redmi 9 that took fifth and sixth places respectively. Unfortunately, January wasn’t Samsung’s month as the Samsung Galaxy A21s managed to help the brand hang on to the top 10 list next to the Galaxy A31.

“With the 5G network rollouts picking pace, OEMs are launching more 5G devices across various price segments,” said Counterpoint Research Associate Monika Sharma. “5G is slowly becoming a standard offering and as prices continue to come down, we will see more mid-tier 5G capable smartphones in the bestseller list in the coming months.”