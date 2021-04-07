There are always new and innovative ways to make money. So, what better way to do this than to join the multi-million dollar tech wearables market. Today we look at the Black Eyed Peas frontman Will.i.am and his new smart mask dubbed the Xupermask.

Will.i.am Xupermask: The Future of Face Masks

Yesterday, Creative and tech innovator Will.i.am partnered with Honeywell to debut the XUPERMASK. They term it as the game-changing, high-concept face technology designed to help you meet face mask guidelines.

Will notes that the concept comes from his numerous travels back and forth from the US and the UK. He says wearing a 3 ply mask is uncomfortable for him and he needed something better. So he spoke to his designers and they made a mask that gave him an all-rounded package. Comfortability, durability, music, noise cancellation, filters and fans for circulation.

“We created XUPERMASK to change the game of our new normal. In this new age of style and security, XUPERMASK is an uncompromising face mask design with high-tech performance for the modern lifestyle. Alongside Honeywell, we’re engineering a state-of-the-art Smart Mask to provide a function with style.” – will.i.am

What is it made of?

The XUPERMASK contains innovative materials, including a silicone face seal and an elastic strap for comfort and high performance. It is easily adjustable to a variety of face shapes and you can supposedly wear it for up to 365 days a year anywhere in the world.

Top Features

The XUPERMASK features

Dual 3-speed fans HEPA filters for better breathability. Active noise-cancelling audio and microphone capabilities Bluetooth® 5.0 connectivity LED day glow lights A magnetic earbud docking system and more 7-hour battery with a USB-C charging cable: ‘You can wear the mask while it is charging’ 2 Colour choices: white/grey/orange and black/black/orange LED Glow Lights

The mask will drop on April 8 on its website, Xupermask.com. and it only costs KES 32,306.95. Would you buy it?