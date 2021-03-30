ASUS Launches New Chromebook With Flipping Touchscreen Display

ASUS quietly revealed the new Chromebook Flip CM3 that features a 360-degree articulating display and a fairly small footprint.

The ASUS Chromebook Flip CM3 or CM3200 comes with a 12-inch 1366 x 912 touchscreen in a 3:2 aspect ratio. Being a Chromebook, it is clear to see why the display does not have the highest resolution or brightness. But it might be just enough for the basic needs. The laptop also supports Stylus that is included in the packaging for anyone that needs to take on-screen notes and annotations.

The manufacturer chose to go with MediaTek 8183 processor alongside 4GB of RAM and either 32 or 64GB of storage. The edges pack a microSD card slot which we do not get to see a lot these days. Users also get access to solitary US-C and USB-A ports. The 32Wh battery is designed to last up to 16 hours.

The webcam records at 720p, which makes the Chromebook fairly capable for daily conference calls. It is quite clear that the Chrome-OS-powered laptop is generally designed to offer basic performance. Anything beyond that will force you to go look for another device.

No other details like the price and availability have been confirmed yet. If ASUS prices the Chromebook Flip CM3 well, it could be a very solid Chrome OS-powered laptop for people out there just wanting the basics. It’s small and light enough at just 1.2 kg to carry around daily without causing much hassle or requiring a large backpack.

Would you get the ASUS Chromebook Flip CM3?