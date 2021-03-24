I'd get a snack if I were you

After all is said and done and you’ve seen all the pictures and read all the articles and tweets, it’s time to settle down and watch some OnePlus 9 reviews. Well in this article, we want to direct you over to some of the best reviews out there on YouTube.

Best OnePlus 9 Reviews To Watch

We’ll start with unboxing videos. Getting to know what’s in the box or rather what you should expect in the box when you buy it from the store. With that, who better than @unboxtherapy and @techspurt

Next up will be those who take time to unbox and talk about the product too. We absolutely enjoy @mrwhosetheboss and @thetechchap.

Next up is those that do the in-depth reviews. Those who’ve had the phone you haven’t even seen for almost a month. It’s got to be @MKBHD himself and The Verge.

After that, you’ll want to see the durability test and whether you should really buy the OnePlus 9. Here’s where we go over to @dave2d and @jerryrigeverything.

Finally, we move to the comparison video reviews that put the OnePlus 9 up against its immediate competitors.

A special mention to @beebom and @supersaf as well for their quality reviews.

Specifications and Features

