Spotify To Launch New Home Interface To Help You Discover Music

Spotify is looking to release a new Home Interface that is designed to offer subscribers an even more personalised experience. The updated design is expected to be available to all users globally on iOS and Android later this month.

In a blog post announcing this, Spotify states, “We’re constantly working on ways to improve our user experience. Through this latest update, we’ll be rolling out several advancements on the mobile Home hub designed to make finding the audio you love easier and more intuitive.”

The software update will bring in three major changes to the interface. They include:

Travel back in time : Rediscover lost gems in your listening history with a new “Recently played” destination, where users can jump back in time and browse up to three months’ worth of listening history. Premium and Free users globally will be able to browse recently played individual tracks and episodes in addition to the playlists, albums, and shows they were played from.

: Rediscover lost gems in your listening history with a new “Recently played” destination, where users can jump back in time and browse up to three months’ worth of listening history. Premium and Free users globally will be able to browse recently played individual tracks and episodes in addition to the playlists, albums, and shows they were played from. Jump into new and unfinished podcasts : Global Premium users can view new and relevant podcast episodes right within the Home hub. New episodes will be marked with a blue dot, and episodes you’ve already started will display a progress bar indicating how far into the episode you are.

: Global Premium users can view new and relevant podcast episodes right within the Home hub. New episodes will be marked with a blue dot, and episodes you’ve already started will display a progress bar indicating how far into the episode you are. Discover more music: Premium users globally won’t miss a single track from artists they love. Now, you will see a new surface highlighted on top of the Home hub dedicated to discovery-oriented recommendations that are personalized, timely, and reactive to your taste.

These changes come about a month after the music streaming service officially made its way into numerous countries including Kenya. So, it will certainly be fun for the new users to have an app that just launched recently offering all these new upgrades already.