There’s been a lot of talk surrounding the news that Spotify is coming to so many new markets, including Kenya. Today is the day. The competition is already stiff and many of you are wondering how much they will charge us. According to the official site, Spotify has announced the prices for their premium packages and they are nothing less than we expected.
Spotify Premium Prices
For others who may have checked before, prices for Spotify and Apple Music are pretty steep abroad. For instance, a solo plan is about KES 1,000 and a family plan about KES 1,600. In Kenya, we might say we have it good.
Apple Music charges $2.99 for an Individual plan, $4.99 for a Family plan, $1.49 for a Student plan and $29.00 for an annual individual plan. Spotify is charging pretty much the same amount
Individual plan
This plan costs Ksh 299.00/month after the one month free offer period.
- Listen to music ad-free
- Play anywhere – even offline
- On-demand playback
Duo Plan
This plan costs Ksh 389.00/month after the one month free offer period and allows for 2 accounts. Other benefits include:
- 2 Premium accounts for a couple under one roof
- Duo Mix: a playlist for two, regularly updated with music you both enjoy
- Ad-free music listening, play offline, on-demand playback
Family Plan
Costs Ksh 479.00/month and allows up to 6 accounts. Othe benefits include:
- 6 Premium accounts for family members living under one roof
- Family Mix: a playlist for your family, regularly updated with music you all enjoy
- Block explicit music
- Ad-free music listening, play offline, on-demand playback
Student Plan
Student
Costs Ksh 149.00/month and allows only 1 account. This is a special discount for eligible students in university and even has prepaid options.
The app is now available for download on the Play Store. Will you be moving?
Comments