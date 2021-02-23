There’s been a lot of talk surrounding the news that Spotify is coming to so many new markets, including Kenya. Today is the day. The competition is already stiff and many of you are wondering how much they will charge us. According to the official site, Spotify has announced the prices for their premium packages and they are nothing less than we expected.

Spotify Premium Prices

For others who may have checked before, prices for Spotify and Apple Music are pretty steep abroad. For instance, a solo plan is about KES 1,000 and a family plan about KES 1,600. In Kenya, we might say we have it good.

Apple Music charges $2.99 for an Individual plan, $4.99 for a Family plan, $1.49 for a Student plan and $29.00 for an annual individual plan. Spotify is charging pretty much the same amount

Individual plan

This plan costs Ksh 299.00/month after the one month free offer period.

Listen to music ad-free

Play anywhere – even offline

On-demand playback

Duo Plan

This plan costs Ksh 389.00/month after the one month free offer period and allows for 2 accounts. Other benefits include:

2 Premium accounts for a couple under one roof

Duo Mix: a playlist for two, regularly updated with music you both enjoy

Ad-free music listening, play offline, on-demand playback

Family Plan