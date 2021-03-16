Samsung Galaxy A52 and Galaxy A72 Leak Ahead of Launch

The culture of leaking gadgets right before launch has been pretty much a norm these days and the new Samsung devices are no different. Samsung Galaxy A72 and Samsung Galaxy A52 renders have just leaked online, showing the differences in specifications between the two upcoming smartphones.

These latest leaks were made public by tipster Evan Blass who posted a chunk of marketing material and renders of the A52 and A72. The two devices are said to differ in display size, battery capacity and camera features. The leaked images show that the Samsung Galaxy A52 features a 6.7 inch while the Galaxy A52 has a smaller 6.5-inch display.

The Galaxy A72 is expected to have a larger 5,000mAh battery while the Galaxy A52 packs a 4,500mAh battery.

Like the S21 series, these two devices seem to have identical designs with quad-cameras at the back with a cutout selfie camera at the top centre of the screen. Reportedly, both smartphones are IP67 certified for dust and water resistance up to a depth of 10 metres for 30 minutes.

Renders leaked by Blass also suggest that the A52 and A72 may come in white, black, grey and light blue colour options. The A52 is also expected to feature an octa-core processor with 6GB RAM.

It is tipped to offer 128GB of storage with the option to expand it further (up to 1TB) using a microSD card. There is expected to be a quad-camera setup with a 64-megapixel main camera with an f/1.8 aperture and OIS, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with an f/2.2 aperture, and 5-megapixel macro and depth cameras with f/2.4 apertures. It is listed to support 5G as well.

Both devices will be launching today Tuesday, March 17 at Samsung’s Galaxy Awesome Unpacked event at 5 pm EAT.