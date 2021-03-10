Samsung Announces A New Launch Event For Its A-Series Lineup

Samsung has finally announced that it will be hosting a brand new event meant to most likely unveil its upcoming mid-range smartphones in the A-series lineup. The event called Galaxy Awesome Unpacked will be held on Wednesday, March 17th where the upcoming Samsung Galaxy A52 and Galaxy A72 launched.

It will be an online event streamed live on Samsung’s YouTube channel and Samsung Newsroom on its official site. This event’s date was apparently leaked a few days ago when Samsung accidentally listed the video on YouTube.

The Galaxy Awesome Unpacked will happen at 6 pm Kenyan time. However, not much will be a surprise since the design, specifications and features of the two smartphones are already out there.

Both mid-range devices are set to come from Samsung in LTE and 5G variants with huge upgrades from their predecessors, the A51 and A71. The only thing that remains to be seen during the vent would be their pricing and availability in various markets.

Leaked Specs

According to various reports, the Samsung Galaxy A52 and A72 have high-refresh-rate Super AMOLED Infinity-O displays (90Hz on LTE variants and 120Hz on 5G variants).

Both smartphones run on Android 11 out of the box and are powered by the Snapdragon 720G processors for the LTE models. On the other hand, the 5G models use the Snapdragon 750G processor. They also feature 6GB/8GB RAM and 128GB/256GB storage with an option to expand via a MicroSD card slot.

The previous leaks go further to state that Samsung has equipped both phones with 32MP selfie cameras and 64MP+8MP+5MP+5MP quad-camera setups. Other features include GPS, Wi-Fi b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, USB Type-C port, and a headphone jack.

The Galaxy A52 is powered by a 4,500mAh battery, while the Galaxy A72 uses a 5,000mAh battery, and both phones support 25W super-fast charging.