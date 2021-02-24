How To Move Your Spotify Account From VPN Location To Kenya

Spotify has officially made its way into the Kenyan market. And while we are all still excited about this news, there are a couple of Kenyans that can brag to have been using the platform way before all this.

This is all thanks to the various VPNs (Virtual Private Network) that they had been using to fake their server location in order to get access to Spotify. Fortunately, you do not have to cloak your IP address anymore since the service is now freely accessible in Kenya.

So, here’s how you can bring your account back home:

Open the Spotify website in your browser of choice. You can do this on the desktop and mobile. Log in with your account credentials. Once you’re logged in, click/tap on your profile picture in the upper-right corner of the screen. Select” Account” from the dropdown menu that appears. This will bring you to your account overview. You will be able to see your username, email, date of birth and current country. Click the “Edit Profile” button to make the changes. Scroll down the page until you find the country section. Since your VPN had changed your location, you will be able to click the dropdown menu and change it back to Kenya. If your location is already in Kenya, then you will not be able to edit.

Other than this, you will have to restrict any privileges that your VPN has on your Spotify account. All this depends on the kind of VPN you have on your device.