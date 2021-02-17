The oh-so coveted verification badge from Facebook and Instagram is seemingly going to be ‘handed’ to Kenyan journalists. Among 11 countries listed by Facebook, Kenyan Journalists are among those whose personal accounts can be verified.

Kenyan Journalists Verified

Most notably, Kenya is the only country participating in this selection in the Eastern and Central parts of the continent. Other countries include Iraq, Yemen, Libya, Syria, Lebanon, Palestine, Jordan, Egypt, South Africa, and Nigeria.

Who is Eligible To Get The Verification Badge

The registration is voluntary, and journalists must opt-in to receive each program benefit. According to Facebook, any journalist or freelance contributor working in an editorial capacity for a news organisation is encouraged to register as a journalist on Facebook.

This is as long as the new organisation is registered as a news page on Facebook. This will, in turn, give you stronger security features that further protect your Facebook and Instagram accounts.

How To Register:

As directed by, Facebook communications manager for East Africa Janet Kemboi said on Tuesday, to register as a journalist,