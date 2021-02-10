Huawei Consumer Business Group (CBG) today unveiled its latest addition to the HUAWEI Y Series, the all-new HUAWEI Y7a. The new device is retailing at KES 22,999 in all stores including Telkom Kenya outlets. (Now I have your attention.) Let’s look at the specs.

Huawei Y7A: Specifications

Runs Huawei EMUI

Battery: 5000 maH

48MP Main Camera

8MP Ultra Wide, 2MP Macro Camera

Full HD 2400p X 1080 6.67″ Display

128GB expandable by 512GB

Side Mounted Fingerprint

Still no Google services (Pre-Installed App Gallery)

Speaking of the launch, Country Head, Jim Zhujie said,

“With people using smartphones for ever-increasing creative, entertainment and social purposes, the demand for a device that caters to these needs is greater than ever. That is why HUAWEI Y7a features the 22.5W HUAWEI SuperCharge. This enables a quick energy regain that lets users stay, productive and entertained.

With just 10 minutes of charging, it can work for an incredible two hours of video viewing. Even for those who are rushing to go out, they can simply plug in the phone for a quick recharge and get rid of low-battery anxiety for the rest of the day.”

What’s The Main Focus

In this case it’s 3 things:

No Google Services Cameras and Entertainment Fast Charger

HUAWEI Y7a comes with AppGallery, which, according to the company, offers a wealth of global and local apps. Additionally, users can also download and install Petal Search. This acts as a gateway to more than a million apps and game.

Cameras

HUAWEI Y7a’s rear camera is capable of producing high-definition images thanks to a 48MP Main Camera and 1/2-inch sensor. They all supposedly enable the main camera to maximize light intake.

This makes it ideal for users to capture high-definition photos in day time. It also packs an 8MP selfie camera.

Storage and Entertainment

With an internal storage at 128GB, the device is capable of storing all your photos, videos, audio in one place. If you are still looking for more, it offers an external storage up to 512GB.

This, plus the screen and cameras, allows for better content creation, viewing and storage. Now, for KES 22,999, is this a phone you would be looking to get?