Since the controversial privacy policy updates from WhatsApp, they have gone through a lot of scrutiny from most of their users. So much so that many are now downloading other apps to try and move on from the worlds most popular app. There’s only been one issue. We are all so connected to each other on WhatsApp with unending chats and countless groups. Question is, can we export chats from WhatsApp to Telegram?

introduce a feature where we can export all whatsapp chats and groups to telegram and i shift to telegram today #WhatsappNewPolicy @telegram #Telegram — Mishal (@Mishalsaji) January 8, 2021

Well, they heard you!

To further boost its popularity, Telegram now lets departing WhatsApp users move their chat history over to its app. This could be the one feature that’ll tip over WhatsApp users that are still on the fence about quitting the Facebook-owned platform.

Spotted by Android Authority, Telegram introduced the new message history import tool on its iOS app yesterday. It comes bundled with version 7.4 of the app. However, it’s still not available on Android. So until it comes to Android users, iOS users can start the migration. Trying it out on Android will not work yet. As soon as the feature comes out, we’ll let you know.

How to export WhatsApp chats to Telegram

To transfer your WhatsApp chat history to Telegram, you will need the latest versions of both apps. Once you have that, you can follow the steps below to import your chats from WhatsApp to Telegram.

Open WhatsApp and tap on the chat you want to export Head into the contact info menu and select “Export chat” You’ll now see an option to “Attach Media” or “Without Media” Choose your preferred option Now choose Telegram from the sharing menu and select the contact you want to assign the imported chat to You’ll now see a prompt to import messages. Select “Import”

Note that there is no way of batch importing conversations. You’ll have to move over individual chats from WhatsApp to Telegram.