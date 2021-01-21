Budget Brand Redmi Set To Launch First Gaming Smartphone

Xiaomi‘s sub-brand Redmi is one that has been steadily growing with an array of smartphones launched in markets across the world. These devices have been spread across the budget and mid-range price segments but we haven’t really gotten to see a flagship from the brand.

Well, it looks like we might something close to thanks to a new gaming smartphone that Redmi is reportedly planning to launch this year.

This was revealed by Redmi’s General Manager in China who posted on Weibo saying that the company will launch its first flagship gaming smartphone. According to a report from Android Authority, the statements were made within the context of the new MediaTek Dimensity 1200 processor. He went on to speak about how Redmi will be the first OEM to ship a phone with the new chipset, strongly hinting that the chip could be powering the upcoming gaming phone.

As is Redmi’s philosophy, the pricing is expected to be aggressive in a bid to give stiff competition to the already existing gaming smartphones that are quite expensive. However, it’s still unclear if the first phone with Dimensity 1200 would be the gaming smartphone or something within the Redmi K-series lineup.

Other than the chip, it will surely be interesting to see what other features the phone will pack. This includes support for 168Hz refresh rate at FHD+, as well as support for ray tracing through software.

There’s also MediaTek HyperEngine 3.0 support on the new chip, but the company did not specifically detail what this bump up in versioning brings to the table, and if the same could also make its way to the older Dimensity flagship chips as they bear the same GPU.

While it remains to be seen how the Dimensity 1200 measures up to the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 and Samsung Exynos 2100, it does appear promising as a value performer.