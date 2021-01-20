Android 11 has been gradually rolling out to non-Pixel Android devices and OPPO A93 will now be among the beneficiaries. After months of testing through the system’s beta version, the full version of Android 11 is now rolling out to users od the device.

To check whether your OPPO A93 s available for an upgrade you have to go to Settings > Software Updates. The device will check for the update then give you the option to download the system upgrade. The installation process will obviously take a few minutes to.

If you use Kenyan banking apps, it is important to note that most of them have not been updated to be compatible with Android 11. So, you might want to hold off on locking yourself out of the app if it is one that you use frequently.

OPPO A93 has been a favourite among reviewers since it launched in Kenya late last year. This is mainly because of the impressive set of specs it brings in for a fairly reasonable price.

The device comes in a fairly slim and sleek design at 164g weight all in abid to make the phone as light as possible. The AMOLED display panel stands at 6.43 inches with Full HD resolution (1080 x 2400 pixels).

Beneath all this is a MediaTek Helio P95 processor that powers the device. Performance is also supported by 8GB of RAM alongside 128GB of internal storage space for your files and videos.

The rear camera module comes in the trendy boxy design packing four cameras. This includes a 48MP main wide camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and two 2MP depth sensors.

The camera software features AI that lets users benefit from various photography features such as Night Flare Portrait, Super Clear Portrait and Beautification.

The display houses a dual-hole punch camera setup with 16MP main front lens and a 2MP depth sensor as well.

Your power needs will be catered for my the 4000 mAh battery that supports 18W charging rate via the device’s USB Type-C port. The device obviously runs on Android 10 with OPPO’s own ColorOS 7.2 as the main interface.