The midrange price segment in the smartphone market is undoubtedly getting crowded as brands launch products almost every month. OPPO has been one of the companies investing heavily investing in devices with OPPO A93 being the latest to launch in Kenya.

So what features does this handset offer in a bid to set it aside from other models and brands?

Camera

As we were reviewing it, we noticed the device’s efforts to offer nice photography capabilities. With a quad back camera setup, you can be assured of numerous features when it comes to taking your shots and videos. The camera module consists of a 48MP main camera, an 8MP ultrawide-angle lens and 2MP depth sensors.

This clearly indicates on OPPO’s efforts to have users easily take close up shots which is not something you get every day.

The phone also comes with a Video Slow Motion support with a resolution of 1080p at 120fps (frames per second) and 720p at 240fps. This feature is one that can be quite effective for creatives that just want to shoot cut-away clips with the device.

Storage

OPPO A93 also comes with a huge 128GB internal storage space which would probably be more than enough for your media files. If it’s not enough, you get a MicroSD slot that you can use to expand the storage to 256GB.

Battery

With a 4000mAh power pack, you might not have to worry too much about your handset letting you down in the middle of a busy day. During the review, we noticed that the display is not as bright which would help in conserving power as much as possible.

Charging is also fast enough thanks to the USB-C port that supports 18W charging rate.

Security

The coveted in-display fingerprint support has finally made its way into the mid-range segment with this device. Face ID is also available via the device’s sensors located at the dual hole-punch front camera setup.

There is no doubt that there is heavy competition in this price range but for KES 30,500, OPPO A93 clearly stands its ground.