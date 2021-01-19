Safer Web Organization Demands Removal of Telegram from Apple App Store

It looks like America just wants to ban everything. However, before we get ahead of ourselves, let’s look at what’s happening. An American non profit organization, Coalition for a Safer Web, is demanding for the removal of the Telegram messenger from the Apple App Store.

Telegram: Best Week Turns Sour, App Store Mayhem

Yesterday, the organization filed a lawsuit accusing Telegram leadership of not ‘fighting’ against calls for violence and messages with extremist content.

In particular, the situation with the breaking in of the US Capitol in early January. The lawsuit says it violates Apple’s App Store Terms of Service.

They also mention that the Coalition for a Safer Web plans to ask the court to remove Telegram from the Google Play store.

However, Android users always have the opportunity to download applications from other sources. iOS users cannot however download Telegram anywhere else apart from the App Store

The organization further argues that since the ‘break in’ at the capital, Telegram has seen a huge rise in number of users and downloads. Thus makes it a breeding ground for calls for violence and messages with extremist content.

Telegram Responds

Amid all this, in a public Telegram post, Durov, Telegram CEO, emphasizes the service’s commitment to banning speech. Especially those that actively incite violence.

“Telegram welcomes peaceful debate and protest, but our Terms of Service explicitly prohibit distributing public calls to violence,” he writes. “Сivil movements all over the world rely on Telegram in order to stand up for human rights without resorting to inflicting harm.”

Interestingly enough, the post does not talk about their encryption chat features. As for now, we wait and see what will happen next.