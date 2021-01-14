Privacy, privacy, privacy! That’s all we have been talking about in 2021. Inclusive of Capitol Hill, it seems like even our own private information is taking a hit. For a while, many users of WhatsApp and Facebook have been concerned about the personal data they collect and we’ve started looking into apps like Telegram and Signal.

Privacy Policies

All the data that each mobile app collects is now clear thanks to Apple’s new Privacy Labels. They look something like this;

This feature provides a comprehensive overview of personal data collection on each application’s page. This removes the need to read through privacy policies and their terms of service documents.

WhatsApp vs Signal vs Telegram vs Facebook

Facebook and WhatsApp collect a significant amount of personal data from users. This is especially apparent in comparison to other competing applications like Telegram and Signal.

For instance, Telegram, which purports to offer greater privacy as well as end-to-end encryption, collects far less personal data.

Signal, which collects no personal information and runs on an open-source encryption framework also joins the competition. One thing about them that makes them stand out is that your messages and data stored locally.

Below, have listed how these services broadly handle user data according to Apple’s Privacy labels in the infographic below. For detailed information, you must go through their user agreements. However, this infographic pretty much covers it all.