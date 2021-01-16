Another interesting angle comes from the WhatsApp headquarters as they say that they won’t be deleting anyone’s account if they don’t accept the new terms.

People Don’t Understand The New WhatsApp Terms

WhatsApp says that they realize that there is so much confusion around their recent update. They not that there is a lot of misinformation causing concern and they want to help everyone understand their principles and the facts.

Thus they put together a short post detailing the changes and updates of the new WhatsApp terms.

However, shortly after this, many still did not understand the whole point of the changes. For those in India specifically, petitions have been drafted against WhatsApp as they feel the terms intrude their privacy. Thus comes the sudden change.

WhatsApp Won’t Delete your Accounts

WhatsApp did say that for those who do not accept the new privacy terms, they would delete their accounts. However, based on all the commotion that’s all over the world, things are changing.

We’re now moving back the date on which people will be asked to review and accept the terms. No one will have their account suspended or deleted on February 8. We’re also going to do a lot more to clear up the misinformation around how privacy and security works on WhatsApp. We’ll then go to people gradually to review the policy at their own pace before new business options are available on May 15. -WhatsApp.

They even go on to say that they do not plan to delete anyone’s account. In fact, it was never their plan. So if you still want to review the policies carefully, then take your time.