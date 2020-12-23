Huawei Launches Its 4th Experience Store At Yaya Centre

Huawei Mobile Kenya today launched its new Experience situated at Yaya Centre meant to serve customers around Ngong Road, Kileleshwa, Kilimani, Lavington and its environs. The new store is now the firm’s fourth of its kind in the country as Huawei aims to continue bringing its products closer to consumers, especially during this festive period.

The other Huawei Experience stores in the country are located at Sarit Centre, Village Market and TRM.

Speaking at the launch of the new store, Huawei Kenya’s head, Jim Zhujie said, “The holiday season is here and you must be gearing up to present your loved ones with gifts. However, as much as we all love the holidays, there is no denying that finding the right gift is no easy task. In today’s tech-driven world, it is no surprise that tech gadgets have made their way to the top of this season’s holiday wish list.”

According to Huawei, the store is loaded up with various products available in the market currently. This includes some of the recently launched gadgets like Huawei Watch Fit, Freebuds 3 and Huawei Watch GT 2.

“Thankfully, with Huawei expansive range of product that includes audio devices, wearables, laptops and tablets, choosing the right gift for your dear one has become less daunting.” Jim Zhujie added.

Other than fitness gadgets, the store also offers a number of Huawei’s smartphones and tablets. Moreover, the Matebook laptop lineup is also available at the store.

The store can also be seen as an effort by the Chinese company to boost sales in the Kenyan market after a year that hasn’t been as ideal for the tech industry as a whole.