With the new update from Telegram, you can send disappearing photos and videos in any one-on-one chat. They self-destruct after opening, leaving no trace of your confidential, as Telegram puts it, fruits or vegetables.

Telegram Update: Self Destructing Messages

If you are not a frequent user of Telegram you may not know that Telegram has a private chat feature. This feature lets you send encrypted messages to specific users of your choice with no trace of there ever being a conversation.

It incorporates self-destructing messages that delete themselves when opened and blocked screenshots. Meaning neither you nor the receiver can take screenshots or screen recordings.

With this new update, you can do it now with any one on one chat. Here’s how it works:

You can send disappearing photos and videos in any one-on-one chat. They self-destruct after opening, leaving no trace of your confidential fruits or vegetables. #TelegramTips pic.twitter.com/bPqJZyjxFg — Telegram Messenger (@telegram) December 21, 2020

This is pretty cool as you can now have that little bit of edgy fun with no strings attached and no evidence to prove otherwise. If that’s not the case, you can use it to send vital information like passwords to your significant other without fear of someone finding that info.

For the new update, Telegram states that it blocks screenshots for Android users and only sends a message when you take a screenshot of the convo on iOS. But then again, someone can take a picture of the screen. So be careful with whoever you send these messages to.

Android prevents screenshots. iOS will send you an alert if a screenshot is taken. Naturally, nobody can prevent someone from taking a picture of the screen so only send sensitive things to people you trust. ~ Telegram

So for now, sit back, download telegram and watch the world go up in flames or flourish silently with little or no hick ups.