Vanish Mode on Instagram: What Is It and How It Works

Sometimes you just want to talk about something in the moment without worrying about it sticking around in your conversation. That’s why Instagram introduced vanish mode. The purpose is to let you send messages that disappear automatically.

How To Turn On Vanish Mode on Instagram

How it works is simple—messages disappear after they’re seen and you leave the chat.

To turn it on,

Swipe up on your mobile device in an existing chat thread. Swipe up again and you’re back to your regular chat. That’s it!

“As we roll out vanish mode we want to make sure people understand how it works. When you first swipe up, you’ll see a screen that explains key features, including more details on blocking and reporting.” – Instagram

Now you can send memes, GIFs, stickers or reactions to share what you really think when you can’t find the words, or just be silly with your friends without it staying in your chat history.

Safety Features

Instagram has designed vanish mode with safety and choice in mind, so you control your experience.