Vanish Mode on Instagram: What Is It and How It Works

Sometimes you just want to talk about something in the moment without worrying about it sticking around in your conversation. That’s why Instagram introduced vanish mode. The purpose is to let you send messages that disappear automatically.
How To Turn On Vanish Mode on Instagram
How it works is simple—messages disappear after they’re seen and you leave the chat.
To turn it on,
- Swipe up on your mobile device in an existing chat thread.
- Swipe up again and you’re back to your regular chat. That’s it!
“As we roll out vanish mode we want to make sure people understand how it works. When you first swipe up, you’ll see a screen that explains key features, including more details on blocking and reporting.” – Instagram
Now you can send memes, GIFs, stickers or reactions to share what you really think when you can’t find the words, or just be silly with your friends without it staying in your chat history.
Safety Features
Instagram has designed vanish mode with safety and choice in mind, so you control your experience.
- Only people you’re connected to can use vanish mode with you in a chat.
- Vanish mode is also opt-in, so you choose whether to enter vanish mode with someone.
- If someone takes a screenshot of your chat while you’re using vanish mode, you’ll be notified.
- You can block someone and report a conversation if you feel unsafe.
