Apple recently rolled out two of its recently launched latest iPhone 12 models in the Kenyan market with an aim of attracting the elite mobile phone users. This was done in partnership with Elite Digital Solutions, an authorised dealer for Apple devices in Kenya.

The iPhone 12 is now retailing at KES 115,970 ($1,040) while the high-end iPhone 12 Pro sells at KES 165,034 ($1,480).

According to Elite Digital’s business development manager Zafir Kurji, the new models also come with risk insurance cover for damage or loss. This is reasonable considering the extremely high prices that these smartphones sell for.

Of course, you can also find these models at other Kenyan stores that sell them at similar price ranges.

iPhone 12 comes with a new design featuring the flat edges that give it a boxy look that we have not seen for a while.

iPhone 12 features a 6.1-inch display that Apple promises to have thinner bezels compared to the iPhone 11. However, the three-year-old notch still exists. Apple’s intent to have the display work faster and smoother is quite clear as it is now OLED.

The iPhone 12 has two cameras housed in a matte glass square module, which makes for a nice contrast with the rest of the glossy back panel.

The device is powered by the new A14 Bionic processor that is meant to make the phone faster compared to all its predecessors. With 5nm process technology, Apple promises to have the phone work much better under intense work while also preserving power.

The dual rear camera module consists of a 12MP main camera and a 12MP ultrawide-angle lens. According to Apple, low-light performance has also been improved. Moreover, video and photography capabilities are meant to get even better with this model.